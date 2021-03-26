Application Release Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

Application release automation market size is expected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2017 to USD 5.19 billion by 2027, at a (CAGR) of 20%.

Application Release Automation (ARA) is a tool that aids in the process of deploying or updating applications from development to different environments and finally into production. Application release automation solutions combine deployment automation, modeling environment management, and release coordination capabilities.

Top Key Players –

Few prominent players in Application Release Automation market include Automic Software, Inc., CA Technologies, IBM Corporation VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., HP, Inc., Electric Cloud, Inc., Serena Software, Inc., Clarive Software S.L and XebiaLabs, Inc.



Segmentation by models in Application Release Automation market:

Software Prototyping

Incremental Model

Agile Model

Waterfall Model

Spiral Model

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Application Release Automation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Application Release Automation Market Report



1. What was the Application Release Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Application Release Automation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Application Release Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Application Release Automation market.

• The market share of the global Application Release Automation market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Application Release Automation market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Application Release Automation market.





