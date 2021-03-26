Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global market for Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2021-2027.

Next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a third-generation firewall technology that performs traditional firewall functions along with advanced network device filtering such as application firewalls that utilize deep packet inspection (DPI), an intrusion prevention system (IPS). It is a hardware and software-based network security system that detects and blocks attacks by in-depth inspection of packets for system security. Next-generation firewalls can be defined as log collection, archiving, processing and reporting processes. These logs are generated by multiple devices such as router firewalls, servers, routers, and switches. NGFW solutions can be hardware, virtual or cloud based. The NGFW solution handles huge amounts of computer-generated log data.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Solutions

Hardware Solutions

Software Solutions

Services

System Integration Services

Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Security Type:

Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Network Security

Identity Based Security

Others

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

GajShield Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Hillstone Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

SonicWall, Inc.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Report



1. What was the Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) market.

• The market share of the global Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) market.



