Newborn Screening Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities and Forecast – 2027

The global newborn screening market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
A newborn screening test is a test for newborns who behave like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening tests are done to screen for certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not evident at birth. These testing practices include blood tests, hearing tests, pulse oximetry, and others. These screening tests allow health professionals to identify and treat specific conditions that help infants grow healthy with normal development.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full report of Global Newborn Screening Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/newborn-screening-market/49868/
Market Segmentation
Global New-Born Screening Market, by Product
- Reagents and Assay Kits
- Instruments
Global New-Born Screening Market, by Technology
- Tandem Mass Spectrometry
- Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays
- Hearing Screening Technology
- DNA Assays
- Pulse Oximetry
Global New-Born Screening Market, by Test Type
- Dry Blood Spot Test
- Hearing Screening Test
- Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test
Global New-Born Screening Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Maternity and Specialty Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
Newborn Screening Market: Major Players
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Medtronic Plc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
- ZenTech S.A.
- MP BIOMEDICALS
- Baebies, Inc.
- Masimo
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global Newborn Screening industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Newborn Screening Market Report
1. What was the Newborn Screening Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
2. What will be the CAGR of Newborn Screening Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Newborn Screening Market was the market leader in 2020?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Newborn Screening market.
• The market share of the global Newborn Screening market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Newborn Screening market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Newborn Screening market.
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404