Newborn Screening Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities and Forecast – 2027

The global newborn screening market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

A newborn screening test is a test for newborns who behave like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening tests are done to screen for certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not evident at birth. These testing practices include blood tests, hearing tests, pulse oximetry, and others. These screening tests allow health professionals to identify and treat specific conditions that help infants grow healthy with normal development.

Market Segmentation

Global New-Born Screening Market, by Product

Reagents and Assay Kits

Instruments

Global New-Born Screening Market, by Technology

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays

Hearing Screening Technology

DNA Assays

Pulse Oximetry

Global New-Born Screening Market, by Test Type

Dry Blood Spot Test

Hearing Screening Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test

Global New-Born Screening Market, by End User

Hospitals

Maternity and Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Newborn Screening Market: Major Players

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Natus Medical Incorporated

Medtronic Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

ZenTech S.A.

MP BIOMEDICALS

Baebies, Inc.

Masimo



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Newborn Screening industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Newborn Screening Market Report



1. What was the Newborn Screening Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Newborn Screening Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Newborn Screening Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Newborn Screening market.

• The market share of the global Newborn Screening market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Newborn Screening market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Newborn Screening market.



