Neuromorphic Chip Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Neuromorphic Chip Market is valued at USD 1.952 Billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 7.388 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 24% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Neuromorphic chips allow you to take advantage of a number of benefits such as high speed, low power consumption, cognitive computing and optimal memory usage. Additionally, the chip finds high applications in aerial surveillance, satellite imaging, audio and signal processing. There has been considerable demand in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, robotics, military and defense.

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Application

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

By Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Industrial

KEY PLAYERS

Applied Brain Research, Inc.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

General Vision.

HRL Laboratories, LLC.

HP Development Company, L.P.

IBM Corporation.

Intel Corporation.

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Neuromorphic Chip industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Neuromorphic Chip Market Report



1. What was the Neuromorphic Chip Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Neuromorphic Chip Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Neuromorphic Chip Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Neuromorphic Chip market.

• The market share of the global Neuromorphic Chip market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Neuromorphic Chip market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Neuromorphic Chip market.



