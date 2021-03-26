Neural Network Software Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The Neural Network Software Market was valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 50.66 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Neural network software is a combination of software and hardware patterned along neurons that resemble neurons in the human brain. Neural network software is useful for simulating, researching, developing and applying artificial neural networks, which are various software concepts adopted in biological neural networks. Neural networks are also defined as artificial neural networks with various deep learning technologies.

Segmentation: Global Neural Network Software Market

By Component

Neural Network Software

Services

Platform and Other Enabling Services

By Type

Data Mining and Archiving

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Visualization Software

By Vertical

BFSI

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Media

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neural network software market are Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Alyuda Research, LLC., Neural Technologies Limited, Ward Systems Group, Inc., Afiniti, GMDH, LLC., Starmind, NeuralWare, Slagkryssaren AB, AND Corporation, Slashdot Media, XENON Systems Pty Ltd, Xilinx Inc and others.



Key Questions Answered by Neural Network Software Market Report



1. What was the Neural Network Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Neural Network Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Neural Network Software Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Neural Network Software market.

• The market share of the global Neural Network Software market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Neural Network Software market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Neural Network Software market.



