Network Transformation Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global network transformation market size was valued at USD 12.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% from 2021 to 2027.

Network Transformation provides a platform for businesses to update their infrastructure in relation to information technology. Network transformation allows users to provide support from cloud-controlled applications and provide large amounts of data in a less costly and efficient manner compared to traditional processes. This modernization of data management can reduce the energy use of information and speed up data processing.

Key Market Segments

Global Network transformation Market, By Component:

Solution

SDN & NFV

C-RAN

Network Automation

5G Networks

Service

Professional

Managed

Global Network transformation Market, By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Network transformation Market, By End User Industry:

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Key Players In Network Transformation Market

HPE

Juniper Networks

Cisco

IBM

Dell EMC

NEC

Intel

Nokia Networks



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Transformation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Transformation Market Report



1. What was the Network Transformation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Transformation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Transformation Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Transformation market.

• The market share of the global Network Transformation market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Transformation market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Transformation market.

