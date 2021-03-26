Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global mixed reality headsets market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of over 30%, during the forecast period. Mixed reality combines the experience of both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), where it just not overlays it also anchors virtual objects to the real world. The market growth is backed by the increasing penetration of AR and VR across several applications, such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, and education, among others.

Along with this, the increasing demand for connective devices in developed and emerging economies is prevailing to the success of the mixed reality headsets industry. Owing to this, there are several startups that are being introduced in the past five years, such as Bristol VR Lab Ltd., Holo-Light GmbH, and Gd Verse. The industries in developed economies are adopting mixed reality with full dedication. For instance, the Finger Food was the first company who has successfully designed, developed, and implemented the mixed reality technology into an industrial workflow, with an in-house team in North America.

Global Mixed Reality Headsets Market Segmentation

By Application

Gaming & Entertainment

Automotive

Training and Education

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis

North America United States Canada

Europe UK Germany Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Acer Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Avegant Corp.

Bristol VR Lab Ltd.

