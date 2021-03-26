Global Industrial Sensors Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global Industrial sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven by technological development in sensor technology coupled with the growing automation in various industrial sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, and others. The rising demand for human-assisted robots in these sectors for overall cost reduction is substantially driving the market.
Robots are playing an imperative role in the manufacturing sector. The rise of AI industrial robots witnessed a hefty expansion in developed countries and certainly seems to be inevitable being driven by a range of production demands, including a continued proliferation of automation and the IoT, increased resource efficiency, and need for safer and more simplified robotic technologies to work in collaboration with humans. According to IFR (International Federation of Robotics) in 2018, there are more than 1 million industrial robots at work in industrial units across the globe. Proximity sensors are used in advanced robots for automobiles manufacturing.
Global Industrial sensors Market Segmentation
By Sensor Type
- Flow Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Proximity Sensor
- Level Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Image Sensor
- Others (Humidity and Moisture Sensor
By Vertical
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Energy & Power
- Others
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Amphenol Corp.
- ams AG
- Endress+Hauser Management AG
- Figaro Engineering Inc.
- First Sensor AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
