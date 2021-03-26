Global Industrial Sensors Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global Industrial sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven by technological development in sensor technology coupled with the growing automation in various industrial sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, and others. The rising demand for human-assisted robots in these sectors for overall cost reduction is substantially driving the market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/industrial-sensors-market

Robots are playing an imperative role in the manufacturing sector. The rise of AI industrial robots witnessed a hefty expansion in developed countries and certainly seems to be inevitable being driven by a range of production demands, including a continued proliferation of automation and the IoT, increased resource efficiency, and need for safer and more simplified robotic technologies to work in collaboration with humans. According to IFR (International Federation of Robotics) in 2018, there are more than 1 million industrial robots at work in industrial units across the globe. Proximity sensors are used in advanced robots for automobiles manufacturing.

A Full Report of Industrial Sensors Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/industrial-sensors-market

Global Industrial sensors Market Segmentation

By Sensor Type

Flow Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Level Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Image Sensor

Others (Humidity and Moisture Sensor

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Others

Regional Analysis

North America United States Canada

Europe UK Germany Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Amphenol Corp.

ams AG

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Figaro Engineering Inc.

First Sensor AG

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/industrial-sensors-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404