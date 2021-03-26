Network Slicing Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global network slicing market size was valued at $172.56 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $921.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23% from 2020 to 2027.

Network slicing is a technology that allows network operators to effectively maximize resource utilization and service flexibility by overlaying multiple virtual networks on a shared network. The continued digitalization of the global healthcare sector will create a strong growth engine for the network slicing market.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By End User

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistic

BFSI

Government

Companies Mentioned

Affirmed Networks

Amdocs

Argela

Aria Networks

Blue Planet

Cisco

Ericsson

HPE

Huawei

Mavenir





Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Slicing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Slicing Market Report



1. What was the Network Slicing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Slicing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Slicing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Slicing market.

• The market share of the global Network Slicing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Slicing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Slicing market.

