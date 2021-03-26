Global Foldable Display Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global foldable display market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of more than 45% during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven by technological development in display technology such as the introduction of OLED. The OLED display is an emerging technology that offers efficient and attractive displays and lighting panels. Foldable OLED display can be referred to as the next-generation of these panels that can be bendable and flexible.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/foldable-display-market

A foldable OLED relies on a flexible substrate, either metal, plastic or flexible glass. In addition, various smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corp., and others have been reported to perform constant experiments with foldable display technology. For instance, Samsung developed a foldable display smartphone named Galaxy Fold that was released in September 2019. In addition, Huawei is about to launch its Huawei Mate X soon in the market, which tends to create an opportunity for the growth of the foldable display market in the near future.

A Full Report of Foldable Display Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/foldable-display-market

Global Foldable Display Market Segmentation

By Technology

LED

OLED

AMOLED

By Application

Smartphone and Tablets

Laptops

Others (TV)

Regional Analysis

North America United States Canada

Europe UK Germany Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Material Suppliers 3M Co. Applied Materials, Inc. Ares Materials Inc. C3Nano Inc.

Manufacturers BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. LG Electronics Inc. Royole Corp. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

End-Users Apple Inc. Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd. Huawei Device Co., Ltd. Lenovo Group Ltd.



Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/foldable-display-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404