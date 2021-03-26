Global Fertility Monitors Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global fertility monitors market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of above 7%, during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the market growth include the decline in fertility rate coupled with the increasing awareness about fertility testing.

The growing infertility rate can be attributed to obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, and increasing sexually transmitted diseases (STD). As a result, the demand for female fertility diagnosis and treatment is also increasing. The increasing awareness of fertility issues in women and the importance of regular check-ups of reproductive health testing is one of the significant factors augmenting the market growth.

Global Fertility Monitors Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ovulation Predictor Monitor

Urine & Saliva-based Monitor

By Application

Female Fertility Monitor

Male Fertility Monitor

By End-User

Home Care

Fertility Clinics

Hospital

Regional Analysis

North America United States Canada

Europe UK Germany Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Ava AG

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Clearblue, a company of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

cyclotest, a company of UEBE Medical GmbH

EarlySense, Ltd.

Femtometer

Geratherm Medical AG

Inito, a company of Samplytics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mira, a company of Quanovate Tech, Inc.

myLotus, a company of Concepta Diagnostics Ltd.

