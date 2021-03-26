Global Fertility Monitors Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global fertility monitors market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of above 7%, during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the market growth include the decline in fertility rate coupled with the increasing awareness about fertility testing.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fertility-monitors-market
The growing infertility rate can be attributed to obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, and increasing sexually transmitted diseases (STD). As a result, the demand for female fertility diagnosis and treatment is also increasing. The increasing awareness of fertility issues in women and the importance of regular check-ups of reproductive health testing is one of the significant factors augmenting the market growth.
A Full Report of Fertility Monitors Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fertility-monitors-market
Global Fertility Monitors Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Ovulation Predictor Monitor
- Urine & Saliva-based Monitor
By Application
- Female Fertility Monitor
- Male Fertility Monitor
By End-User
- Home Care
- Fertility Clinics
- Hospital
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Ava AG
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Clearblue, a company of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH
- cyclotest, a company of UEBE Medical GmbH
- EarlySense, Ltd.
- Femtometer
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Inito, a company of Samplytics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Mira, a company of Quanovate Tech, Inc.
- myLotus, a company of Concepta Diagnostics Ltd.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fertility-monitors-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404