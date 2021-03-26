Global BioCloud Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global biocloud market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of over 15%, during the forecast period. The rising need to integrate supply chains to gain visibility is increasing the adoption of cloud technology in biology. This further is connected with the implementation of healthcare reforms and healthcare insurance policies in developed economies. For instance, several states in the US have implemented product pedigree laws for regulating transparency in the healthcare sector.
One of the novel technologies introduced in the market in the recent past is CRISPR technology, which is used to edit the DNA of an organism or a crop, and in the development of modified crops to increase crop production and quality. CRISPR Cloud platform has been developed to deconvolute CRISPR screen data. This platform reduces several gigabyte-size files into a single megabyte-size file, enables user to upload raw data confidentially, and the screening of information through customizable analysis.
Global BioCloud Market Segmentation
By Biology Type
- Plant Biology
- Animal Biology
- Human Biology
- Microbiology
By Product Type
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Application
- Discovery and Pre-Clinical Research
- Cell and Gene Therapy
- Genomics
- Diagnostics
- Others (Proteomics)
- Clinical Trials
- Pharma Manufacturing
- Commercialization
- Plant and Microbial Gene Analysis
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Clinical Laboratories
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Accenture PLC
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- dinCloud
- DocuSign Inc.
- DXC Technology Co.
- Google LLC
- IBM Corp.
- Informatica LLC
- Infovity, Inc.
