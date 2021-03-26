Global BioCloud Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2025

The global biocloud market is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of over 15%, during the forecast period. The rising need to integrate supply chains to gain visibility is increasing the adoption of cloud technology in biology. This further is connected with the implementation of healthcare reforms and healthcare insurance policies in developed economies. For instance, several states in the US have implemented product pedigree laws for regulating transparency in the healthcare sector.

One of the novel technologies introduced in the market in the recent past is CRISPR technology, which is used to edit the DNA of an organism or a crop, and in the development of modified crops to increase crop production and quality. CRISPR Cloud platform has been developed to deconvolute CRISPR screen data. This platform reduces several gigabyte-size files into a single megabyte-size file, enables user to upload raw data confidentially, and the screening of information through customizable analysis.

Global BioCloud Market Segmentation

By Biology Type

Plant Biology

Animal Biology

Human Biology

Microbiology

By Product Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Application

Discovery and Pre-Clinical Research Cell and Gene Therapy Genomics Diagnostics Others (Proteomics)

Clinical Trials

Pharma Manufacturing

Commercialization

Plant and Microbial Gene Analysis

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Regional Analysis

North America United States Canada

Europe UK Germany Italy Spain France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dell Inc.

dinCloud

DocuSign Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Informatica LLC

Infovity, Inc.

