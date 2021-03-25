Smart Inhaler Market 2019-2025 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

The global smart inhaler market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD is one of the major factors that is driving the market growth. Moreover, the emergence and implementation of IoT and connected devices have also paved its way in the medical device industry. It has enabled the efficient convergence of the medical industry across the globe. Due to this, smart inhalers have gained much recognition in recent years. Sensors in inhalers track the usage of medications and transmit reminders to the patients at the time of their medication. This enables patients to promote and monitor adherence as a self-management plan for disease control.

The trend towards smart inhalers is encouraging healthcare providers to focus on this digital technology for the effective treatment of patients suffering from respiratory diseases. Owing to this, many healthcare providers are entering the global smart inhaler industry. For instance, in August 2018, Adherium Ltd., a digital platform provider for medication, partnered with Vitalus Health, a pulmonary healthcare treatment provider to focus on managing physicians’ and patients’ needs for smart inhalers. The agreement is intended to leverage capabilities for the development of health outcomes. Adherium’s Halie solution comprises a sensor that is fixed to the patient’s COPD or asthma inhaler medication and software. This includes an online web portal and an app for both clinicians and patients.

Major partnerships and collaborations between players have been observed in the smart inhalers market which is expanding market size for smart inhalers globally. The agreements are enabling the smart inhaler makers and partners to expand their product range, introduce new technology to their existing product range, and increase their sales. For instance, in February 2017, Novartis AG signed a connected inhaler agreement with Propeller Health that would connect Breezhaler devices of the company with a digital platform of Propeller. This is aimed at aiding the patients and their doctors in monitoring adherence and other treatment factors.

Moreover, in August 2017, Propeller Health extended its collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline to progress in managing asthma and COPD. The companies decided to continue their R&D work. In February 2017, the company collaborated with Novartis Pharma AG to develop custom add-on sensors for Breezhaler. It is a device used for COPD treatments. In May 2016, the company established a partnership with Molina Healthcare to focus on medication adherence and to reduce the symptoms of asthma. Additionally, in the same month, GlaxoSmithKline partnered with Propeller Health, which provides a digital solution for respiratory medicine. Both the companies expanded their collaboration from 2015, for digital Ellipta inhaler.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Smart Inhaler Market Report

Asia-Pacific is expected to gain maximum traction in the global smart inhaler market during the forecast period.

Based on the application segment, asthma is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Global Smart Inhaler Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Metered Dose Inhaler

Dry Powder Inhaler

By Application

Asthma

COPD

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Adherium Ltd.

Aptar Pharma (AptarGroup, Inc.)

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cohero Health Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Novartis International AG

OPKO Health, Inc.

ResMed, Inc.

Sensirion AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group PLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

