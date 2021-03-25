Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025

The global web-real-time communication market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for real-time communication platforms across enterprises is driving market growth. WebRTC is considered as flexible, scalable and convenient as it enables businesses of any size and form to utilize accurately the unified communications and collaboration features, they require, ranging from standard telephone functions through instant messaging to video calls and screen sharing. A business needs appropriate tools to be successful and the budget is an essential criterion for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

They mainly focus on keeping costs low and thereby opt for platforms that can minimize the investment in costly software installations. It shifts the cost for business communication from capital expenditure to a model-oriented on continuous operating costs. Therefore, rather than making a substantial investment, web-based real-time communication allows users to pay according to usage. It is easy to use and install as the entire solution for communications and collaborations occur on the web and requires a web browser and login details. Additionally, the maintenance occurs centrally on the suitable web server and takes only a few seconds, which significantly reduces the maintenance time required for communication and collaborations that takes place on the web.

Fast scalability is another benefit leads to the adoption of web-real time communication platforms across SMEs, which in turn drives the growth of the global WebRTC market. The solutions are adopted to meet the requirements and expectations of all small businesses. It allows businesses to start with only a handful of features and assimilate further resources when they expand. In addition, it enables organizations to add random functions and later on deactivate them, depends on the features required. The use of WebRTC platforms allows employees to no longer bound with office desk and is beneficial for the employees who work for the organizations externally, including from home or freelance. This allows every team member to work as per their schedule, regardless of the current location.

SME scan achieve high gains by saving high internal costs and ensures that every team member has the same high-quality tools for internal collaboration and customer dialog. Hence, the growing trend towards bringing your own device (BYOD) is primarily contributing to the growth of the global WebRTC market. Enterprises that operate with distributed teams on areas using a range of devices could leverage in-app voice, video, and messaging features to collaborate in real-time combined with own application of the enterprise.

Further, a significant need to minimize operational costs and capital expenditure has led the foundation of real-time instant messaging and video conferencing solutions among SMEs.Business users are increasingly employing public instant messaging services to interact with colleagues and others across the extended enterprise. The foundation of instant messaging enables to develop presence awareness. Presence information tells a user which colleagues are available to help solve a problem or provide information immediately. It increases productivity and reduces response times. Instant messaging also facilitates the work of remote teams by enabling interactive communication more cost-effectively across disparate locations. Being able to communicate in real-time through instant messaging reduces the use of other more costly and sometimes delayed means of communication, including long-distance phone calls, teleconferences, e-mail, and voice mail.

The ability to quickly resolve an outstanding issue improves productivity and also provides the benefit of user satisfaction. In a customer interaction, satisfaction often leads to customer loyalty, an ongoing relationship, and ultimately more revenue. Certain web real-time communication platforms create presence awareness of the user. For instance, the presence management technology in the Oracle Communications Instant Messaging Server automatically indicates who is online, even across organizational boundaries and geographical regions.Therefore, the benefits of WebRTC, such as increased agility, improved customer experience, and reach are attributing to the positive demand for WebRTC platforms across enterprises and thereby driving the global WebRTC market.

WebRTC Market Segmentation

By Solution

Voice Communication

Data Communication

Video Calling & Conferencing

Others

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail& Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

AlqaTech (Pvt.) Ltd.

Apizee SAS

AT&T Inc.

Auvious Ltd.

Avaya Inc.

CafeX Communications Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Frozen Mountain Software, Ltd.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Jell Networks, LLC

Mitel Networks Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Phenix Real Time Solutions, Inc.

Plantronics, Inc.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

Telenor Group

Temasys Communications Pte Ltd

TokBox Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Wowza Media Systems, LLC

