Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

North America is estimated to dominate the global wireless fire detection systems market over the forecast period. Stringent regulations and standards mandating the installation of fire detection systems are primarily driving the market growth of wireless fire detection systems in the North America region. The US has reported a significant number of fire breakouts in past years that have led to a loss in human lives and property.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2016, there were 1,342,000 fires reported in the US. Out of these fire reported cases, 475,500 were structure fires, 173,000 were vehicle fires, and 662,500 were outside and other fires. These fires caused 3,390 civilian mortalities, 14,650 civilian injuries, and $10.6 billion in property damage. Owing to these, the US federal state governments have set stringent guidelines regarding fire and smoke detectors at every facility such as homes, buildings, corporate sector and many more across the country.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/wireless-fire-detection-systems-market

National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is a regulatory body of the country that mainly focuses on framing guidelines for fire and smoke alarms across the country. Along with NFPA, the Department of Homeland Security and US Fire Administration (USFA) also foster a solid foundation in prevention, preparedness, and response by providing national leadership to local fire and emergency services. In Wisconsin, smoke alarms are generally required in residential settings. Hard-wired smoke alarms are required in all new construction in local jurisdictions that have adopted IRC standards.

Wisconsin law requires owner-occupied homes, rental homes and other residential buildings to be protected by smoke alarms or a smoke detection system. Owners must install and maintain them, and tenants must inform the owner of any smoke alarm problems. The requirements differ between those for one and 2-family dwellings and those for multi-unit housing, which includes hotels and motels and apartment buildings. The requirements also differ for buildings depending on the date a building permit or state plan approval was applied for. In addition, there may be local or special occupancy requirements, such as for community-based residential facilities (CBRFs), hospitals and nursing homes.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/wireless-fire-detection-systems-market

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Report

The hybrid type wireless fire detection systems segment is estimated to enjoy the maximum market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to gain maximum traction in the global wireless fire detection systems industry during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user segment, the commercial segment is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

Fully Wireless

Hybrid

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Detectomat GmbH

Electro Detectors Ltd.

EMS Security Group Ltd.

Eurofyre Ltd.

Halma PLC

Hochiki Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Keystone Fire Protection Co.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Sterling Safety Systems Ltd.

Total Fire & Safety Inc.

United Technologies Corp. (Edwards Fire Safety)

Zeta Alarm Systems

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/wireless-fire-detection-systems-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404