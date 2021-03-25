Sugar Substitutes Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global sugar substitutes market size is estimated at $16.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $20.6 billion in 2025, recording a 4% CAGR over the forecast period. The global sugar substitutes industry has witnessed a growth trend over the past few years. The growth of this industry is primarily driven by increased consumer health awareness to encourage demand for healthier food choices, increased demand for natural sweeteners due to increased consumer propensity for natural products, and increased demand for sugar substitutes in a variety of applications. It’s possible. In the food and beverage industry. However, factors such as the ambiguity associated with health issues resulting from sugar substitute consumption inhibit the growth of the sugar substitute market.

Key Market Players:

DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc. (US), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan).

Sugar Substitutes Market- Segmentation

By Type

High-fructose syrup

High-intensity sweeteners

Low-intensity sweeteners

By Composition

High-intensity sweeteners (HIS)

Low-intensity sweeteners

By Application

Food products

Beverages

Health & personal care

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Sugar Substitutes Market .

. The market share of the Sugar Substitutes Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Sugar Substitutes Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Sugar Substitutes Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Sugar Substitutes Market Report

What was the Sugar Substitutes Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Sugar Substitutes Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sugar Substitutes Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

