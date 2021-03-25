Digital Video Advertising Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Digital Video Advertising market is forecast to reach $34.6 by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Due to the high economic feasibility, the digital video advertising market is growing significantly as smartphone penetration increases and content sharing through social media platforms increases. Moreover, the majority of the world’s population today is spending time using mobile devices for chatting, watching movies, games, and a variety of applications on a variety of social platforms.

Top Key Players –



The major key players in the Digital Video Advertising Market include Interactive Advertising Bureau, Buzzfeed Inc., Mashable, Vice Media Group, Tremor International, Verizon Media, Yahoo, Viant Technology, SpotX and PubMatic.

Digital Video Advertising Market – By devices

Introduction

Desktop

Mobile devices

Tablets

Over the top devices

Advanced TV

Gaming consoles

Digital bill boards

Others



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Digital Video Advertising industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Digital Video Advertising Market Report



1. What was the Digital Video Advertising Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Digital Video Advertising Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Video Advertising Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Digital Video Advertising market.

• The market share of the global Digital Video Advertising market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Digital Video Advertising market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Digital Video Advertising market.





