Network Monitoring Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Network Monitoring Market size exceeded USD 2 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow at over 10% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Network monitoring is essential for enterprises to have robust network monitoring capabilities to ensure the smooth and secure operation of their network infrastructure. Network monitoring solutions help you monitor and manage traffic flow and inspect for any anomalies that may affect network security, availability, and performance.

Network Monitoring Market Segmentation

By Offering:

Network Tap

Data Monitoring Switch

By Bandwidth:

1 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

By Technology:

Ethernet

Fiber Optic

Infiband

By End User:

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

Companies

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Niagara Networks

Ixia ( Keysight)

Profitap HQ B.V.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Paessler AG

Nagios Enterprises, LLC

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Monitoring industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Monitoring Market Report



1. What was the Network Monitoring Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Monitoring Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Monitoring Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Monitoring market.

• The market share of the global Network Monitoring market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Monitoring market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Monitoring market.

