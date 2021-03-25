Network Management Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

The global Network Management System Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2019 to USD 11.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period.

Network management market basically means computer network management. It is composed of various solutions and services for smooth network management. The main driving force in the network management market is the increasing network complexity and virtualization implementations to transform network management. In addition, the growing demand for cloud monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the global network management market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Network Management Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/network-management-market/49782/

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Configuration Management

Performance Management

Security Management

Fault Management

Services

Consulting

Deployment & Integration

Training, Support & Maintenance

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End User

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Cisco systems

Juniper Networks Inc.

BMC Software

CA Technologies Inc.

Riverbed Technology

SolarWinds Inc.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Management Market Report



1. What was the Network Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Management market.

• The market share of the global Network Management market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Management market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Management market.

About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404