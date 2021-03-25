Network Forensics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

The Network Forensics Market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2027 and grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Network forensics is defined as a test that obtains and interprets data about a specific network or its events. Inspection manages anomalous traffic systems and basic interventions to perform network forensics. Network forensics has numerous benefits, such as increased network system provisioning, the capacity to determine whether network forensics are violating security, and the ability to alert system administrators in real time.

Network Forensics Market: Market Segmentation

Network Forensics Market: Segmentation on the basis of component

Software

Services

Network Forensics Market: Segmentation on the basis of End-User

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Companies

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

FireEye

Netscout Systems

DELL EMC RSA

Logrhythm

Viavi Solutions

Niksun

Savvius

Packet Forensics

Riverbed Technology



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Forensics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Forensics Market Report



1. What was the Network Forensics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Forensics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Forensics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Forensics market.

• The market share of the global Network Forensics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Forensics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Forensics market.



