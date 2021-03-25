Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market Industry Share, Size: 2021 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast – 2027

The global market for Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2021-2027.

Network configuration and change management increases control over critical infrastructure data, reduces costs, and improves automation, saving time and eliminating manual tasks. Advanced network configuration and change management systems ensure fast performance by reducing network downtime, saving an organization’s IT resources and minimizing losses incurred during network outages.

Market Segmentation :

On the basis of components:

Software

Services

On the basis of deployment mode:

On-premise

On-demand

On the basis of end-users:

SMEs

Enterprise

The key players in the global network configuration and change management market are

BMC Software (US)

IBM (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

CA Technologies (US)

HP(US)

Solarwinds (US)

EMC Corporation (US)

Alterpoint (US)

Manageengine (India)

Dorado Software (US)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market Report



1. What was the Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market.

• The market share of the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market.

