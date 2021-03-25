Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market Industry Share, Size: 2021 Market Research with Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast – 2027

The global market for Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2021-2027.
Network configuration and change management increases control over critical infrastructure data, reduces costs, and improves automation, saving time and eliminating manual tasks. Advanced network configuration and change management systems ensure fast performance by reducing network downtime, saving an organization’s IT resources and minimizing losses incurred during network outages.
Market Segmentation :
On the basis of components:
- Software
- Services
On the basis of deployment mode:
- On-premise
- On-demand
On the basis of end-users:
- SMEs
- Enterprise
The key players in the global network configuration and change management market are
- BMC Software (US)
- IBM (US)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
- CA Technologies (US)
- HP(US)
- Solarwinds (US)
- EMC Corporation (US)
- Alterpoint (US)
- Manageengine (India)
- Dorado Software (US)
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market Report
1. What was the Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
2. What will be the CAGR of Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) Market was the market leader in 2020?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market.
• The market share of the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Configuration Change Management (NCCM) market.
