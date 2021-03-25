Network Centric Warfare Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The report analyzes and forecasts the network centric warfare market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2027-Based on revenue (USD Billion).

Network-driven warfare is a smart sensor, command and control system, and accuracy weapon system that enables improved situational awareness, rapid target evaluation, and distributed weapon assignment. The network-driven war market is expected to grow significantly due to the increased R&D of the defense industry and the demand for real-time data on the battlefield.

Market Segments and subsegments:

NCW Market, By Application

ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance)

Communications

Computers

Combat

Cyber

Command and Control

Electronic Warfare

NCW Market, By Platform

Land-based

Naval-based

Air-based

Unmanned

NCW Market, By Mission Type

Tactical

Strategic

NCW Market, By Communication Network

Wireless

Wired

Key Companies:

Bae Systems PLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Elbit Systems

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Northrop Grumann Corporation

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

SCALABLE Network Technologies



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Centric Warfare industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Centric Warfare Market Report



1. What was the Network Centric Warfare Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Centric Warfare Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Centric Warfare Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Centric Warfare market.

• The market share of the global Network Centric Warfare market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Centric Warfare market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Centric Warfare market.



