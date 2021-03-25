Network Automation Market By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast – 2027

Network Automation Market size surpassed USD 3 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow at around 25% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Network automation is the process of automating the configuration, management, testing, deployment, and operation of physical and virtual devices within a network. A methodology in which software automatically configures, provisions, manages, and tests network devices. Used by many businesses and service providers to increase efficiency and reduce human error and operating costs.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Size Organization

Small & Medium Size Organization

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Apstra

BlueCat Networks, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

NetBrain Technologies, Inc.

Riverbed Technology

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Automation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Automation Market Report



1. What was the Network Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Automation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Automation market.

• The market share of the global Network Automation market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Automation market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Automation market.



