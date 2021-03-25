UK media and entertainment Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

UK media and entertainment market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the established film industry and the continuous rise in the online media and entertainment industry in the country. Online video streaming is expected to offer a considerable growth to UK media and entertainment industry during the forecast period. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit the media and entertainment industry of the country. The offline media and entertainment platform, such as amusement parks and theaters, sports events and trade shows, will decline the market value of UK media and entertainment industry in 2020.

The media and entertainment market is bifurcated into two types, namely online/digital platform and offline platform. The online platform media and entertainment market includes radio & music, digital signage, theatrical productions, gaming, video streaming, and others. The offline platform media and entertainment market includes events and trade shows, amusement parks, and others. Among these platforms, the online platform of media and entertainment market is estimated to project a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is backed by the rising demand for video streaming and online gaming across the globe.

UK media and entertainment Market Segmentation

By Type

Online/Digital Platform Radio & Music Digital Signage Theatrical Productions Gaming Video Streaming Others (Virtual Reality and Podcasts)

Offline Platform Events and Trade Shows Amusement Parks Others (Newspaper/Magazines)



Company Profiles

Aardman Animations, Ltd.

Alton Towers Resort

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Barco NV

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Big Talk Productions Ltd.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Cineworld Group PLC

