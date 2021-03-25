North America Media and Entertainment Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The North America media and entertainment market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the developed ICT infrastructure, which is offering growth to the online platform of the media and entertainment market. Along with the online platform, the region has a presence of some of the leading offline media and entertainment companies, such as Walt Disney Co., Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

The media and entertainment market is bifurcated into two types, namely online/digital platform and offline platform. The online platform media and entertainment market includes radio & music, digital signage, theatrical productions, gaming, video streaming, and others. The offline platform media and entertainment market includes events and trade shows, amusement parks, and others. Among these platforms, the online platform of media and entertainment market is estimated to project a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is backed by the rising demand for video streaming and online gaming across the globe.

North America Media and Entertainment Market Segmentation

By Type

Online/Digital Platform Radio & Music Digital Signage Theatrical Productions Gaming Video Streaming Others (Virtual Reality and Podcasts)

Offline Platform Events and Trade Shows Amusement Parks Others (Newspaper/Magazines)



Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cineplex Inc.

Eros International PLC

Facebook, Inc.

Fox Corp.

Google LLC

