Network as a Service Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2027

The Network as a Service (NaaS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Network-as-a-Service or NaaS means a cloud service model that allows customers to use third-party cloud providers or rental-based networking services. This allows users to operate the network without developing their own networking infrastructure. The Network-as-a-Service market will grow across BFSI applications.

The Market based on type, component, application industry verticals, and regions.

Based on Component, the Network as a Service Market has the following segments:

Infrastructure Services

Technology Services

Based on Type, the Market has the following segments:

LAN-as-a-Service

WiFi-as-a-Service

WAN-as-a-Service

Based on Applications, the Network as a Service Market has the following segments:

Virtual Private Network

wide-area network

Cloud-based services

Bandwidth on demand

Integrated Network Security as a Service

COMPANY PROFILES

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

VMware

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

ALE International



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network as a Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network as a Service Market Report



1. What was the Network as a Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network as a Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network as a Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network as a Service market.

• The market share of the global Network as a Service market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network as a Service market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network as a Service market.

