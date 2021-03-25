Cloud GIS Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Cloud GIS Market is estimated to surpass $5.21 billion mark by 2027 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

As an emerging technology trend, the GIS (Geographic Information System) field is steadily expanding. The global cloud GIS market is growing steadily in line with the increasing demand of the location-based service market. Because the U.S. region is investing heavily in the use of GIS technology

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Cloud GIS Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/cloud-gis-market/49802/

Key strategies adopted by players in the Cloud GIS Market. Environmental systems Research Institute (ESRI), Google, Microsoft, Super map Software Co. Ltd, Hexagon, Carto, GIS Cloud, Autodesk Inc., Auto Navi Software Co. Ltd, Bentley System Inc.



By Component:

Hardware,

Software,

Services.

By Deployment Model:

SaaS,

IaaS,

PaaS.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Cloud GIS industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Cloud GIS Market Report



1. What was the Cloud GIS Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cloud GIS Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud GIS Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cloud GIS market.

• The market share of the global Cloud GIS market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cloud GIS market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cloud GIS market.





About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404