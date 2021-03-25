Rocket Propulsion Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Rocket Propulsion Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 15% during 2021-2027. Rocket propulsion creates thrust to push the rocket forward. Rocket thrust, essential for delivering high specific thrust and high specific power. This factor calls for the rocket propulsion market globally. Increasing adoption of advanced liquid propulsion for space launch is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the rocket propulsion market.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Type
- Rocket Engine
- Rocket Motor
By Orbit Type
- Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
- Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
- Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
- Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (BGEO)
By End-Use
- Defense & Civil
- Commercial
Fuel Type
- Liquid Fuel
- Solid Fuel
- Hybrid Fuel
Company Profile
- Antrix Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Orbital ATK
- Safran SA
- SpaceX
- Blue Origin
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Rocket Propulsion Market
- The market share of the global Rocket Propulsion Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Rocket Propulsion Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Rocket Propulsion Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Rocket Propulsion Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Rocket Propulsion Market Report
- What was the Rocket Propulsion Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 15% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Rocket Propulsion Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
