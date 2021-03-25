Network Access Control (NAC) Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Network Access Control (NAC) Market size exceeded USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% between 2021 and 2027.

Network access control is a method of enhancing the security of registered networks by restricting access to devices with a defined security policy. It acts as a solution to security issues like malicious software (malware) and protects against network vulnerabilities. Network access control recognizes your device and its role in the network.

NETWORK ACCESS CONTROL MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Based on Component, the Network Access Control Market studied across

Hardware

Software

Based on Deployment, the Network Access Control Market studied across

On-Cloud

On-Premise.

Based on Industry, the Network Access Control Market studied across

Aerospace & Defence,

BFSI,

Healthcare,

IT & Telecom.

Key Companies:

Access Layers Ltd.,

Auconet, Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Extreme Networks, Inc.,

Forescout Technologies, Inc.,

Impulse Point, LLC,

Pulse Secure, LLC.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Network Access Control (NAC) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Network Access Control (NAC) Market Report



1. What was the Network Access Control (NAC) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Network Access Control (NAC) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Network Access Control (NAC) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Network Access Control (NAC) market.

• The market share of the global Network Access Control (NAC) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Network Access Control (NAC) market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Network Access Control (NAC) market.

