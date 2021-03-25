Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Programmatic advertising is the process of targeted advertising to a specific audience based on data collected over the Internet about the interests and locations of a specific audience. With specific targeting, advertisers ensure that their products/services are considerably more likely to be utilized than the general audience who may not need the product at all than seeing the ad.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/programmatic-display-advertising-market/49800/



Sample Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Adconion Media Group

AppNexus

BrightRoll

Convertro

Criteo

Programmatic Display Advertising Market- By Device



Mobile devices

Desktops

Retail displays

others



Programmatic Display Advertising Market -By Trading Channels



Hybrid

Direct deals

Automated deals

Open real-time bidding

Private real-time bidding



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Programmatic Display Advertising industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Programmatic Display Advertising Market Report



1. What was the Programmatic Display Advertising Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Programmatic Display Advertising Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Programmatic Display Advertising Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Programmatic Display Advertising market.

• The market share of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Programmatic Display Advertising market.





About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404