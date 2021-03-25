Robot Software Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Robot Software Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 45% during 2021-2027. Robot software is an AI-assisted system used to guide the functions performed by the robot. It is a set of coded instructions that execute the robot’s functions. The key factors driving the growth of the Robotic Software market are the adoption of artificial intelligence, lower labor costs, higher accuracy, higher speed, higher quality and higher production scalability. The robotic software market has tremendous opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses and large-scale industries.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Software Type

• Recognition Software

• Simulation Software

• Predictive Maintenance Software

• Data Management and Analysis Software

• Communication Management

By Robot Type

• Industrial Robots

• Service Robots

By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail and E-commerce

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Others

Company Profile

ABB Ltd.

Bionic Robotics GmbH

Blue Ocean Robotics GmbH

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Siemens PLM Software

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

