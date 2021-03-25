Robotic Welding Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Robotic Welding Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 7% during 2021-2027. Robotic welding is the use of mechanized programmable tools (robots) that perform welding and process parts to fully automate the welding process. Robotic welding is commonly used for resistance spot welding and arc welding in high production applications such as the automotive industry.Robotic welding is increasingly being used to improve welding efficiency, compensate for the shortage of skilled workers and stabilize quality. Robotic welding offers higher efficiency, faster welding, lower spatter and lower cost.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By End User

Automotive & Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Metals & Machinery

Others

By Type

Arc Welding

Spot Welding

Others

By Payload

Less than 50 kg

50-150 kg

More than150 kg

Company Profile

ABB, Ltd.

DAIHEN Corporation

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

KUKA AG

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Robotic Welding Market

The market share of the global Robotic Welding Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Robotic Welding Market

Robotic Welding Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Robotic Welding Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Robotic Welding Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Robotic Welding Market Report

What was the Robotic Welding Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 7% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Robotic Welding Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

