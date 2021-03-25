India Media and Entertainment Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

India media and entertainment market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the rise in internet penetration in the country, which is further rising the subscription rate of online media and entertainment platform, such as at online video streaming applications and music applications. Some of video streaming service providers in India, such as Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video, have seen a rise of around 20% in their viewership in March 2020. Moreover, the increasing theatrical productions in India is further augmenting the growth of the offline media and entertainment industry in the country. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic will certainly hamper the growth of the media and entertainment industry in India in 2020. The month-long lockdown in India during April-May 2020 has restrained the social gathering at the public places, such as amusement parks, movie theaters, sports events, and trade shows. This, in turn, will hamper the revenue generation across these platforms, leading to the decline in India media and entertainment market in 2020.

The media and entertainment market is bifurcated into two types, namely online/digital platform and offline platform. The online platform media and entertainment market includes radio & music, digital signage, theatrical productions, gaming, video streaming, and others. The offline platform media and entertainment market includes events and trade shows, amusement parks, and others. Among these platforms, the online platform of media and entertainment market is estimated to project a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is backed by the rising demand for video streaming and online gaming across the globe.

India Media and Entertainment Market Segmentation

By Type

Online/Digital Platform Radio & Music Digital Signage Theatrical Productions Gaming Video Streaming Others (Virtual Reality and Podcasts)

Offline Platform Events and Trade Shows Amusement Parks Others (Newspaper/Magazines)



Company Profiles

Adlabs Imagicaa

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Disney+ Hotstar (Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.)

Eros International PLC

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Intel Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

