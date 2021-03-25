Robotic Refuelling System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Robotic Refueling System Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 48% during 2021-2027. The various benefits provided by robotic refueling systems, such as flexibility and low operating costs, are one of the key drivers of the market growth. The increased security and security provided by robotic refueling systems, fuel distribution, rapid globalization and industrialization, increasing requirements for low-cost operations in the mining sector, and the high use of technologies such as IOT, machine learning and advanced robots are accelerating the growth. In addition, the high adoption of automation and improved productivity will further meet a variety of new opportunities that will lead to the growth of robotic refueling systems in the forecast period mentioned above.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Fuel Pumped:
- Gasoline
- Natural Gas
- Petrochemicals
- Others (Includes Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Methanol, Biofuel, And Biodiesels)
By Payload-Carrying Capacity:
- Up To 50 Kg
- 50.01–100.00 Kg
- 100.01–150.00 Kg
By Vertical:
- Mining
- Automobile
- Oil & Gas
- Aerospace
- Military & Defense
- Warehouse & Logistics
- Marine & Shipping
- Construction
- Others (Includes Nuclear Power Plants, Space Exploration, And Research& Development)
Company Profile
- SCOTT Technologies
- PLUG POWER Inc.
- Aerobotix
- The Boeing Company
- ABB Group
- Airbus S.A.S
- KUKA
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Robotic Refueling System Market
- The market share of the global Robotic Refueling System Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Robotic Refueling System Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Robotic Refueling System Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Robotic Refueling System Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Robotic Refueling System Market Report
- What was the Robotic Refueling System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 48% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Robotic Refueling System Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
