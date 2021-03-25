European Media and Entertainment Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The European media and entertainment market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the exponential growth of the online media and entertainment platform in the region. Amazon, Netflix, Apple TV, and Roku are some of the major online media an entertainment companies contributing to the European media and entertainment industry. Moreover, Europe is regarded as one of the best tourist destinations across the globe, as it includes the number of hotspots, theme parks, and live events, which further contributes in the growth of the offline media and entertainment market in Europe.

The media and entertainment market is bifurcated into two types, namely online/digital platform and offline platform. The online platform media and entertainment market includes radio & music, digital signage, theatrical productions, gaming, video streaming, and others. The offline platform media and entertainment market includes events and trade shows, amusement parks, and others. Among these platforms, the online platform of media and entertainment market is estimated to project a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is backed by the rising demand for video streaming and online gaming across the globe.

European Media and Entertainment Market Segmentation

By Type

Online/Digital Platform Radio & Music Digital Signage Theatrical Productions Gaming Video Streaming Others (Virtual Reality and Podcasts)

Offline Platform Events and Trade Shows Amusement Parks Others (Newspaper/Magazines)



Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Barco NV

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Cineworld Group PLC

Eros International PLC

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Intel Corp.

