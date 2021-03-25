Precision Medicine Market Trends 2019 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

Identification of biomarkers is very essential to develop and realize the potential of precision medicine. Researches conducted by the different research institutes has turned to the proteomics, for developing new biomarkers. These latest researches have improved the accuracy of the biomarkers as early diagnosis of the diseases help the physicians to provide better treatment. Presently, scientists are focusing on the gene expression for detecting the results of the therapy process. In June 2018, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has sponsored a Trial Assigning Individualized Option for treatment (Rx), or TAILORx. This test enabled the scientists and other healthcare providers to assign patients to the most appropriate and effective treatment. Thereby, unfolding growth opportunities for the global precision medicine market.

The biomarkers test is being utilized to find the risk factor of the reoccurrence of breast cancer. In 2015, there was an investment made by the Precision Medical Initiative of around $70 million to the National Cancer Institute. The investment was made to recognize the different genomic drivers in cancer and to develop new approaches for the diagnosis of cancer.

In October 2017, the US-based company called Gentris, working in the field of genomic biomarkers in clinical studies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a biomarker collaboration with the Shanghai Institutes of Preventative Medicine. This partnership was aimed to discover new biomarkers. It may result in the development of the effective precision medicine. Thus, likely to expand the market size for global precision medicine market.

Moreover, in April 2017, Oxford Cancer Biomarkers with the collaboration of My-BioMed Biotechnology (MBM) expanded the use of three of its in-vitro diagnostic tests for colorectal cancer into China. Increasing personalized treatment has focused on pharmaceutical companies for investments in biomarkers. These three tests have been developed for colorectal cancer by OCB (Oxford Cancer Biomarker) and are intended for distributing personalized medicine and are part of a portfolio.

This strategic collaboration will permit patients across China to access OCB’s suite of precision oncology diagnostic technologies and specific needs of the Chinese market. This enables in building a robust product pipeline of diagnostics exactly aimed at the population of China.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Precision Medicine Market Report

On the basis of the application segment, the oncology application segment is estimated to hold the maximum market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to gain maximum traction in the global precision medicine industry during the forecast period.

Global Precision Medicine Market Segmentation

By Technology

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Epigenomics

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Others (Respiratory)

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Healthcare IT Companies

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Almac Group

AstraZeneca PLC

Asuragen Inc.

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eagle Genomics Ltd.

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Illumina Inc.

Intomics AS

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Menarini Silicon Biosystems S.p.a.

Nanostring Technologies

Novartis AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Qiagen NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

