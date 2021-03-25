Nematicides Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The global nematicides market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2027.

The global pesticide market has grown tremendously due to rapid industrialization and the decline in arable soils and fertile land for agriculture. Nematicides is a type of pesticide used to eradicate fertile plant parasites such as nematodes, which are increasing in demand in a variety of agricultural, industrial and other applications.

Market Segmentation:

By type:

Fumigants

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Bionematicides

By crop type:

Field crops

Fruits & nuts

Vegetables

By Form:

Granular

Liquid

Key Players



BASF SE (Germany), Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany), The DOW Chemical Company (US), The Monsanto Company (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. (Japan), Valent USA (US), Simbiose Agrotecnologia Biologica (Brazil) are some of the key players in the global nematicides market.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Nematicides industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Nematicides Market Report



1. What was the Nematicides Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Nematicides Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Nematicides Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Nematicides market.

• The market share of the global Nematicides market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Nematicides market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Nematicides market.



