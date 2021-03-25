Physiotherapy Services Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Physiotherapy Services Market is estimated to reach $165.73 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.

Physical therapy, also known as physical therapy, involves the interaction between a patient and a physical therapist to access and diagnose a patient’s problem. Globally, an increase in the elderly population, an increase in the prevalence and incidence of orthopedic diseases, increasing concerns about women’s health care, and increasing people’s awareness of the benefits of physical therapy are major growth drivers for the global physical therapy services market.

Top Key Players – AmeriCare Physical Therapy, Meier & Marsh Physical Therapy, FullMotion Physical Therapy, Elam, Sports Oahu, Minsu’s Healing Oasi

Physiotherapy Services Market – By Type

Hydrotherapy

Cryotherapy

CPM

Ultrasound

Electric Stimulation

Heat Therapy

Therapeutic Exercise

Physio-games

Physiotherapy Services Market – By Application

Orthopedic

Geriatric

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

Integumentary

Neurological

Pediatric

Women’s Health

Palliative Care

Musculoskeletal

Neuromuscular

Others



