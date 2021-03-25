Mobile Money Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

Mobile Money Market size is estimated to surpass $17.7 billion mark by 2027 growing at a projected CAGR of more than 24% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

The increasing use of technology in financial transactions and the increase in various e-commerce platforms are expected to accelerate the mobile payments market during this period.

Apple, PayPal, Samsung, JP Morgan Chase, Amazon, Tencent, Google, Ant Financial, One97 Communications Limited, Vodafone, Skrill, American Express, Sprint Corporation, Well Fargo, Mastercard, Visa, First Data, and AT&T are considered to be the key players of the Mobile Money Market.



By Payment Nature:

Person to Person (P2P), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), and business to business (B2B).

By Application:

Money transfers, Bill Payments, Airtime Transfer and Top-Ups, Travel and Ticketing, Merchandise and Coupons.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Mobile Money industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Mobile Money Market Report



1. What was the Mobile Money Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Mobile Money Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Money Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Money market.

• The market share of the global Mobile Money market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Money market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Money market.





