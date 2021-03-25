Blood Purification Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

Blood purification is a treatment in which the patient’s blood is passed through a device in which solutes (wastes, toxins) and possibly water are also removed. These advances resulted in blood purification, a remedy for septic shock in humans.

Blood Purification Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1486.3 million by 2027, from US$ 1252 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2% during 2021-2027.

The Blood Purification Equipment key manufacturers in this market include:

Baxter

Asahi Kasei

Nipro

WEGO

Toray

Nxstage

Medtronic (Bellco)

JMS

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Continuous Blood Purification (CBP)

Hemodialysis (HD)

Others

The proportion of Hemodialysis (HD) in 2018 is about 85%.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Dialysis Center

Others



