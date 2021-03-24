Robotic Drilling Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Robotic Drilling Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Robotic drilling is defined as an automated system developed for drilling operations in the oil and gas industry. Robotic drilling brings advantages to the oil and gas industry such as shorter drilling times, safer operation, multi-sensor measurements, mass production, high drilling capacity, and higher predictability than human-powered rigs. The robotic drilling company has expertise in building robotic hardware and software to program and control robots in oil and gas rigs. Robot drilling is the best alternative to manual drilling.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Installation type

New Build

Retrofit

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Rigarm

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Sekal AS

Huisman Equipment B.V.

Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.

Drillmec Inc.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Abraj Energy Services

Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Robotic Drilling Market

The market share of the global Robotic Drilling Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Robotic Drilling Market

Robotic Drilling Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Robotic Drilling Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Robotic Drilling Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Robotic Drilling Market Report

What was the Robotic Drilling Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Robotic Drilling Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

