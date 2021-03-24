IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market: 2021 Analysis, Share, Trends, and Overview 2021-2027

The Internet of Things (IoT) in the manufacturing market offers a variety of software and services to enable manufacturing companies to provide IoT-based solutions such as predictive maintenance, supply chain management, quality management, and more.

IoT Spending in manufacturing market size is expected to grow from USD 33.2 billion in 2020 to USD 53.8 billion in 2027, at a (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period.

Market Players

The report includes the study of key players offering IoT in manufacturing market offering different IoT in manufacturing services. It profiles major vendors in the global market. The major vendors include Cisco (US), IBM (US), PTC (US), Microsoft (US), General Electric (US), SAP (Germany),

Based on Component, the market has the following segments:

Solutions

Services

Based on Solutions, the IoT in manufacturing market has the following segments:

Network Management

Data Management

Device Management

Application Management

Smart Surveillance



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global IoT Spending in Manufacturing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market Report



1. What was the IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IoT Spending in Manufacturing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global IoT Spending in Manufacturing market.

• The market share of the global IoT Spending in Manufacturing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global IoT Spending in Manufacturing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global IoT Spending in Manufacturing market.





