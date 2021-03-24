North American eHealth Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

North American eHealth marketis projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for eHealth in North America is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the high penetration rate of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector in the region, especially in the US. The adoption of EHR/EMR is increasing at a considerable rate in Canada and the US. The significant investment made by the respective governments in the region, which is augmenting the deployment rate of eHealth solutions in hospitals and among healthcare professionals in clinics.

Along with the rising adoption of eHealth for health delivery, the demand for eHealth is paving its way in the health insurance sector. There are several companies in the US that are offering eHealth solution for the healthcare insurance. eHealth Inc., or eHealthInsurance offers health insurance as well as medicare coverage with eHealth. It is counted in among the largest private marketplace in the US that deals in healthcare insurance with eHealth facilities. The company has a presence in around 50 states in the US. Therefore, with the rising demand for IT in healthcare sector, the eHealth market is expected to witness a considerable growth in the US during the forecast period.

North American eHealth Market – Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telemedicine

Health Information System (HIS/HIE)

mHealth

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Others (e-Prescribing and Laboratory Information System)

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Consumers

Others (Pharmacies)

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Elsevier B.V.

Epic Systems Corp.

Ergotron, Inc.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corp.

