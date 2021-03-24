Global Plastics Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Global plastics market is estimated to reach $653.2 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The increasing consumption of plastics in various end-user industries, such as automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, among others, tend to drive the growth of the global plastics market. The impact of COVID-19 on the petrochemical including the oil & gas industry will jolt the global economy. Global superpowers such as the US and EU regions have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. It is impacting all the concerned petrochemical companies such as engineering companies, contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and various services providers. Crude oil is an essential element to produce all petrochemical and petroleum products. The recent downfall in the prices of crude oil is clearly showing the status of the petrochemical industry. Crude petroleum is an important input used in the production of organic chemicals, which in turn, are used as inputs into the production of more-processed goods, such as plastics products.

Growing Demand for Plastics Market

Plastic is one of the most used engineered materials in Asia-Pacific that has also come out as a critical industrial sector during the last few decades. The available economical labor, vast population and fast development of plastics wastes recycling industries have given Asia a huge potential advantage to compete in the global market.

There is a significant demand for SAN thermoplastics in the production of the toothbrush handle, hangers, food containers, personal computers, televisions, and handheld devices, which, in turn, will boost SAN market size. Furthermore, the high demand for electrical & electronic appliances is expected to fuel the SAN thermoplastics market. However, the major restraint for the SAN market is the acceptance of substitutes owing to the increasing health and environmental concern related to styrene which is used as a raw material in manufacturing the product. The industry is expected to face certain challenges such as product commoditization, fluctuation of crude oil prices, and shift in customer preferences for organic chemicals.

Scope of the Global Plastics Market

Market Coverage

The market number available – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Material Type and Application type

Regions Covered- North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape- Basf Se, ExxonMobil Corp, Sabic, Sumitomo Corp, The Dow Chemical Company

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Global Plastics Market

In October 2020, Teijin Ltd. declared that it has qualified its carbon fiber-based materials Tenax ThermoPlastic Woven Fabric (TPWF) and Tenax ThermoPlastic Consolidated Laminate (TPCL) by Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., one of the manufacturers of aircraft structural components.

In August 2019, Sumitomo Chemical acquired Emas Plastik A.S. and its affiliated companies (the Emas Group), a major plastic compounder group in Turkey through Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe Ltd., a Sumitomo Chemical’s subsidiary. This aims to further advance the global development of its polypropylene compound business.

Global Plastics Market -Segmentation

BY MATERIAL

Thermoset Plastic

Thermoplastic

BY APPLICATION

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Household, Leisure, And Sports

Agriculture

Others

Global Plastics Market– Segment by Country

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Airex Industries Inc.

Arkema Group

Aryasasol Polymer Co.

Asahi Kasei Group

Basf Se107

Biologiq, Inc.

Borouge Pte Ltd.

Braskem S.A.

Celanese Corp.

Chevron Corp.

Chimei Corp.

Cope Plastics, Inc.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/plastics-market

