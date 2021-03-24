Robotic Automation Actuator Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Robotic Automation Actuator Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027. Actuators or drives are essential devices that convert energy into physical motion. Actuators are used in robotics and automation applications as they help control equipment using pneumatic, hydraulic, or electronic signals. Most actuators produce linear or rotational motion. Robot parts consist of robot actuators required for industrial robots and service robots.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Actuation

Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Others (Shape Memory Alloys, Piezoelectric, Thermal, Hybrid, Magnetic)

By Type

Linear

Rotary

By Application

Process Automation

Robotics

Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

DVG Automation S.p.A.

Macron Dynamics Inc.

MISUMI Group Inc.

Moog Inc.

Rotomation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Robotic Automation Actuator Market

The market share of the global Robotic Automation Actuator Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Robotic Automation Actuator Market

Robotic Automation Actuator Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Robotic Automation Actuator Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Robotic Automation Actuator Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Robotic Automation Actuator Market Report

What was the Robotic Automation Actuator Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 5% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Robotic Automation Actuator Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

