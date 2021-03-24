European RF Component Market Trends 2019 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The European RF component industry is estimated to reach $7.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). According to the World Bank, the GDP of the EU (European Union) was valued at $18.7 trillion in 2018, making it one of the largest economies across the globe in nominal terms and PPP (purchasing power parity). Growing GDP in major European economies has a significant impact on the affordability of consumers. Advancement in telecommunication networks, the significance of 4G, and the potential of 5G will further create demand for the RF component market. Cellular Telephone subscriptions have been increasing across the EU region. These have a significant impact on the penetration of mobile phones within the region.

The growth in active mobile cellular subscriptions has been much stronger in France, with penetration rates increasing from 101.9 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2014, to 108.4 in 2018. Further, Italy has the highest number of active mobile cellular telephone subscriptions with 137.4 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2018. This high penetration of mobile cellular within the region is significantly driving the growth of the RF component market since RF components of the mobile phone are one of the crucial areas of the cellphone design that contains all the transmitter and receiver circuits.

Growing Demand for Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Europe constitutes various financially strong economies, which are investing a considerable amount of capital in the military and defense sector. Russia is the strongest country in terms of military and defense. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia is the second-largest arms exporters, globally, after the US. Russia holds the share of 22.0% in the total arms exports to the globe. Additionally, emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia depend heavily on Russia and other European economies for arms and defense-related technologies. Moreover, France is the third-largest arms exporter with a share of 6.7% across the globe. A significant investment of UK and Germany contribute substantially to the military and defense industry of the region which as a result, is propelling the adoption of modern technology in the industry, hence drive the growth of the RF component market.

Scope of the European Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Market Coverage

The market number available – 2019-2027

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Application

Competitive Landscape- Honeywell International Inc., Sanmina Corp., Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Skyworks Solutions Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., TDK Corp.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the European Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

In June 2019, Broadcom renewed the RF component supply agreement with Apple Inc., to supply the RF front-end components and modules, to utilize them in the Apple products, including iPhones, iwatches, and ipads. This positions the company well to address the demands of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G.

In April 2019, ELT Systems, Ltd. launches new and enhanced 4th generation enigma RF Switch Matrices, for routing L-band signals. This 4th generation RF matrix features, better linearity, frequency response, improved noise figure, and isolation for complex applications.

European Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Antenna Switches

Filters

Amplifiers

Duplexer

Others (Modulators)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defense

IT & Telecom

Company Profiles

Amphenol Corp.

API Technologies Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sanmina Corp.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

TDK Corp.

ETL Systems Ltd

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

