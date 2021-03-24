Robot End Effector Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Robot End Effector Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 14% during 2021-2027. Robot end effectors can be applied to solve material handling problems. Also known as end-of-arm tooling for robots. Robot end effectors include arm line mount manifolds, cable harnesses, wrist extensions, suction cup mounts and other components.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Type:
- Welding Guns
- Grippers
- Suction Cups
- Clamps
- Tool Changers
- Others (Deburring, Milling, Soldering, And Painting Tools)
By Application:
- Handling
- Assembly
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Processing
- Others (Cutting and Soldering)
By Industry:
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Plastics, Rubber, And Chemicals
- Metals and Machinery
- Food & Beverages
- Precision Engineering and Optics
- Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
- E-Commerce
- Others (Oil and Gas; Paper and Printing; Foundry And Forging; Ceramics And Stone; Construction; And Wood)
Company Profile
- KUKA AG
- FIPA Inc.
- Zimmer Group
- EMI Corp.
- Festo Group
- SMC Corporation
- Schmalz Inc.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Robot End Effector Market
- The market share of the global Robot End Effector Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Robot End Effector Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Robot End Effector Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Robot End Effector Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Robot End Effector Market Report
- What was the Robot End Effector Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 14% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Robot End Effector Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
