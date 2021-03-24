Near Field Communication Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The NFC market is expected to grow from USD 18.0 billion in 2020 to USD 34.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14%.

NFC (Near Field Communication) is a telecommunications innovation. NFC is a short-range communication procedure that allows gadgets to share data. Again, NFC has been replaced by a successful option over other short-range communications advancements such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Near Field Communication Market is available at : https://www.orionmarketreports.com/near-field-communication-market/49660/

Segments Covered In this reports:

By End-Device

Smartphone​

PCs and Other Consumer Electronics​

Medical Equipment​

Other End-Devices​

By End-user Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications​

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality and Transportation​

Companies covered

The NFC market was dominated by NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Broadcom (US), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Thales Group (Sweden), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sony (Japan), ams (Austria)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Near Field Communication industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Near Field Communication Market Report



1. What was the Near Field Communication Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Near Field Communication Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Near Field Communication Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Near Field Communication market.

• The market share of the global Near Field Communication market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Near Field Communication market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Near Field Communication market.



About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404