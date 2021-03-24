Natural Language Generation Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Natural Language Generation Market was accounted for US$ 411.5 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 21% for the period 2021-2027.

Natural Language Generation (NLG) is a software process that converts coded data into natural language. It is a sub-field of artificial intelligence (AI). Automated NLG is relevant to human analysts. Used to deliver personalized content for mobile and web-based applications.

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Customer Experience Management (CEM)

Fraud Detection and Anti-money Laundering

Risk and Compliance Management

Performance Management

Predictive Maintenance

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

KEY COMPANIES PROFILED :

Arria NLG, Yseop, Narrative Science, Automated Insights, Retresco GmbH, CoGenTex, Inc., Phrasetech, Veritone, NewsRx, Conversica, Narrtiva.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Natural Language Generation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Natural Language Generation Market Report



1. What was the Natural Language Generation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Natural Language Generation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Natural Language Generation Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Natural Language Generation market.

• The market share of the global Natural Language Generation market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Natural Language Generation market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Natural Language Generation market.



