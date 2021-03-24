Natural Gas Storage Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2027

The Global Natural Gas Storage Market size was valued at 482.8 BCM in 2019 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% from 2021 to 2027.

Natural gas storage plays an important role in managing the reliability of the supply needed to meet the needs of consumers. Ten years ago, natural gas was a regulated commodity. Storage was part of the bundled product sold as a distribution utility in the pipeline.

Segments Covered in the Report :

Type Outlook (Volume, BCM, 2016 – 2027)

Underground

Aboveground

Underground Storage Type Outlook (Volume, BCM, 2016 – 2027)

Depleted Gas Reservoir

Aquifer Reservoir

Salt Caverns

Competitive Landscape

The natural gas storage market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players are John Wood Group PLC, Enbridge Inc., Engie SA, Gazprom PAO, and Uniper SE.



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Natural Gas Storage industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Natural Gas Storage Market Report



1. What was the Natural Gas Storage Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Natural Gas Storage Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Natural Gas Storage Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Natural Gas Storage market.

• The market share of the global Natural Gas Storage market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Natural Gas Storage market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Natural Gas Storage market.



